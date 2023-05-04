Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo stars with a goal and assist to lead Elfsborg to massive win

Michael Baidoo was presented with a good chance in the 55th minute and scored

Ghanaian international, Michael Baidoo put on a show on Wednesday night while in action for Elfsborg in the clash against Halmstads BK.

The highly-rated midfielder started for his team in the Round 6 encounter of the 2023 Swedish Allsvenskan.



In the game today, Halmstads BK had a bright start and scored in the 41st minute to take the lead.



Pegged behind at halftime, Elfsborg regrouped and took control of the game right after recess.



Top midfielder, Michael Baidoo was presented with a good chance in the 55th minute and scored to restore parity for his team.

That inspired the home team to score five more goals to earn the maximum three points.



It was thanks to a brace from Jacob Ondrejka and goals from Noah Soderberg, Jeppe Okkels, and Andre Romer.



After his impressive displays today, Michael Baidoo now has two assists and one goal after playing in all six league games since the start of the 2023 campaign.