Ghanaian referees Daniel Laryea and Kwasi Brobbey selected for 2023 CHAN tournament

Ghanaian referees, Daniel Nii Laryea and Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong

Ghanaian referees, Daniel Nii Laryea and Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong have been listed for the upcoming 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria next month.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) published the list of selected referees for the tournament on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, which includes 19 center referees, 21 assistant referees, and 12 Video Assistant Referees.



Togolese referee Vincentia Amedome is the only Woman center referee and two Women assistant referees from Cameroon and Zambia respectively.



Brobbey is listed among the assistant referees selected for the tournament while Laryea will operate as a Video Assistant Referee.

The 7th edition of the biennial association football tournament for home-based players will start on January 13 to February 4, 2023.



Below is the full list of the selected match officials for the CHAN tournament:



