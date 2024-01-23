Ghanaian sports journalists boo Black Stars players after Mozambique match

Some Ghanaian sports journalists hooted at Black Stars players after their shocking results against Mozambique in the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars players were on their bus leaving the stadium when they were asked to alight and use the mix-zone area where some of the Ghanaian sports journalists were waiting.



The journalists hooted at the players as they walked past the mixed zone area with none of the journalists questioning the players.



Some of the players bowed their heads as they walked away.



The disappointment from journalists and fans came after the Black Stars gave away a two-goal lead to draw with Mozambique.



Ghana took the lead in the 15th minute when Jordan Ayew converted a penalty kick earned by Paintsil.



Despite Mozambique's attempts for a response in the second half, Ghana's goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, showcased his skills with a crucial save against Bruno Alberto Langa.

The Black Stars extended their lead in the 70th minute, with Jordan Ayew successfully converting another penalty.



Mozambique managed to pull one back in the 90th minute, as Geny Catamo scored from the spot after a handball by Ghana's captain, Andre Ayew.



In a stunning turn of events during stoppage time, Mozambique's Reinildo Mandava headed home a corner-kick by Shaquille Momad Nangy, securing a dramatic draw.



