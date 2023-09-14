Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman secures deal with Adidas

Ibrahim Osman

Ghanaian youngster and FC Nordsjaelland player Ibrahim Osman has signed a pact with German sportswear Adidas on a long-term deal.

Osman, 18, will be provided with football boots, strips, leisure, and other sports apparel.



The former Right to Dreams player has been on superb form for the Tigers in the ongoing 2023/23 season in the Danish Superliga, aiding the side to secure a Europa Conference League group-stage qualification.



He has been dubbed the next star to emerge from Nordsjaelland following the likes of Kudus Mohammed and Ernest Nuamah who joined West Ham United and Olympique Lyon in August this year.



Ibrahim Osman has a goal in 7 games in the 2022/24 season.





Ghanaian ???????? progidy Ibrahim Osman visits the Adidas shop to check out the goodies just days after signing with the German apparel giants. ❤ pic.twitter.com/iOulCtEdfS — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) September 14, 2023

