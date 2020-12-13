Ghanaian winger Jeffrey Schlupp gives Crystal Palace a point against Spurs

Schlupp was the hero for Crystal Palace

Ghanaian International Jeffrey Schlupp was the hero for Crystal Palace in their crunch London derby with League leaders Tottenham Hotspurs.

It was a 1-1 drawn game with Harry Keane swerving drive from outside the box giving Spurs the lead before Jeffrey Schlupp restored parity for the home side.



There was no place in the starting line up for last season's top scorer Jordan Ayew as he had to watch the game from the bench. Spurs took the lead after Reguilon, Ndombele and Son combined to tee up Kane, whose swerving strike from a central long-range position totally deceived Guaita, who shifts his weight to the wrong side and then is only able to help a hopeful shot into the back of the net.



A moment the Palace 'keeper will certainly want to forget after making terrific saves earlier as he should have done much, much better with that.



Crystal Palace went in search for the equalizer dominating the second half with a lot of possession and shots at the Spurs goal.

Aurier’s foul on Zaha gave Eze another chance to whip the ball in from the left-hand side of the penalty areaPalace’s sustained pressure gave them the much needed equalizer as Schlupp tucked home a scrappy goal.



Eze’s dangerous ball bounces off an unsighted Lloris and Schlupp was there to finish the rebound from close range.



After the Palace goal it was all Spurs as they went close through an Eric Dier free kick which was tipped over by an excellent Guita save before stopping a header from Harry Kane.