Ghanaian youngster Benjamin Mensah signs first professional contract at Peterborough

Benjamin Mensah was born to Ghanaian parents in England

English-born Ghanaian defender, Benjamin Mensah has signed his first professional contract with League One side Peterborough United.

The 18-year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to keep him at the Weston Homes Stadium until at least the summer of 2023.



“Benji thoroughly deserves the contract. He has developed a lot since the start of the campaign, improving in the areas that he needed to and kicked on. He has been in and around the first team group and featured in the Papa John’s Trophy fixtures," said manager Darren Ferguson.



“He can play as a right-back or as a right wing-back. He is aggressive and is an excellent one v one defender. Everyone talks about the qualities that a modern-day full-back or wing-back needs to have and he certainly has all of those capabilities, but he is strong in that one v one aspect of the game and that is important."

“A lot of credit must go to Kieran Scarff, Matthew Etherington, and Simon Davies who have worked with him within the Academy. It is great that we have another player that has graduated from the Academy system,” he concluded.



Mensah has made a couple of first-team appearances after featuring in Papa John’s Trophy games.