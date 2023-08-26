Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sadiq nears AZ Alkmaar move

Ibrahim Sadiq

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq is on the brink of a move to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar from BK Hacken.

Positive negotiations involving all parties have paved the way for a potential deal to be finalized.



This development comes after Sadiq's impressive performance this season, where he netted 18 goals and contributed two assists in 22 appearances across various competitions for Hacken.



Just recently, Sadiq, valued at £3.5 million, showcased his prowess by scoring a brace for Hacken in their Europa League clash against Aberdeen.

Reflecting on his situation after the match, Sadiq commented, "Was it my last game in the stadium for Hacken? I don't know. I have seen all the rumors and stuff, but I am a Hacken player and I will stay that until someone says something else."



He further elaborated, "My agent has been telling me stuff and I know there is interest. But I am still a Hacken player, I still have two years to play and I will be playing on Sunday."



Sadiq joined BK Hacken from Danish club Nordsjælland in 2021 and was a key component in their Swedish league title win last season.