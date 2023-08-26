Ghanaian youngster Joshua Quarshie joins Hoffenheim from feeder club

Joshua Quarshie

German-born Ghanaian defender Joshua Quarshie has officially signed a professional contract with German top-flight club Hoffenheim in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 1.96-meter-tall young defender made the move from feeder team Hoffenheim 11 Sudwest.



Known for his commanding presence, the 19-year-old possesses attributes that are expected to bolster Hoffenheim's defensive capabilities.



The Bundesliga club has successfully secured the services of Quarshie as part of its efforts to strengthen its squad for the new season.



Quarshie's journey to Hoffenheim has been marked by notable stints at various clubs. His earlier experiences at Schalke, Dusseldorf FC, and RW Essen have contributed to his growth as a player.

The 2022 transfer to Hoffenheim presented him with the opportunity to be part of the club's reserves, where he gradually showcased his potential.



The defender made his official debut for Hoffenheim as a late substitute in a Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg on November 9, 2022.



Born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, Joshua Quarshie is still eligible for Ghana at senior level.