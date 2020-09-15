Sports News

Ghanaian youngster Yabani Emmanuel Adjasefio joins Club Deportivo Ebro

Ghana midfielder, Yabani Emmanuel Adjasefio

Ghanaian youth attacking midfielder Yabani Emmanuel Adjasefio has joined Spanish Segunda B Division side Club Deportivo Ebro on a one-year deal.

The 18-year-old joined the blue and White’s lads from Spanish third-tier side CD Pedroñeras after fruitful negotiations by both parties.



The Segunda División B League system includes the reserve sides of several La Liga and Segunda División teams.



The FC Roberto graduate signed the contract after passing comprehensive medical tests in the city of Zaragoza.

“It’s always a pleasure to enjoy the fruitful life you’ve always wished for. I’m here to develop as a young player and help the club to clinch promotion to the next league level,” Yabani said.



“I know with my knowledge and the system the club plays it’s will help me in many ways by improving my style of play and also get a national call up to help my country one day.”



Yabani has some pleasant attributes in his style of play including excellent ball control and an eagle eye for spotting his teammates with defence splitting passes.

