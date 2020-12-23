Ghanaians react to Kotoko’s defeat to Al Hilal in CAF Champions League

Kotoko lost the game at home to their opponents

Some Ghanaians have descended on Asante Kotoko following their 1-0 defeat to Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

The Porcupines looked rusty in the game and barely created a glorious chance at goal whiles their opponents looked refined and worked their way towards goal a couple of times.



After an entertaining first half dominated by the Sudanese side, the game ended goalless in the first half.



However, the only goal in the game was scored in the 77th by Vinny Bongonga who scored from close range after he was assisted by Mohammed Quatarra.



Following the defeat in today’s game, many Ghanaians have been sharing their thoughts on the team's performance.



The Porcupines sacked their head coach, Maxwell Konadu after losing his only game in the new Ghana Premier League campaign and appointed his deputy, Johnson Smith as the interim head coach.



Many have blamed the recent happenings in the club's top hierarchy as the reason for the team's abysmal showmanship in Wednesday’s game.

Read some of the reactions from Ghanaians below.





Even my mom telling me Asante kotoko is always disappointing people n letting a whole Region down..this is the reputation the club has in the city n In The region..Nana yaw amponsah @NYA_for_Project you need to change these sentiments n it starts by you appointing quality coach — FF. ME ON PARLER @ AlBERTKAY (@Alberts_Realism) December 23, 2020

I like the reality check moment that hits football fans after a loss and how quickly it all disappears to give way to hope once the hype machine cranks up. One of the really curious aspects of the way fans function. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) December 23, 2020

Al Hilal was a better side than Kotoko before the game, during the game and after the game. Accept this and stop being shocked. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) December 23, 2020

Ah dem dey play Christmas song give the Kotoko players ??aaah the dj for play Emelia Brobbey ein song give dem koraa ....Kotoko na ay3 s3 Arsenal no ???????????? — FUFUO SIKA NT) BENZ????????????? (@jupiter_riccis) December 23, 2020

ASANTE KOTOKO is just putting me in a lot of pains ???? Nothing was working, but big ups:



Latif Anabila ?



Abalora ?



and Christopher Nettey ?



They really fought well for Ghana #CAFCL #KotokoHilal — High Spirit (@HighSpririt) December 23, 2020

Control sef Kotoko players no get???????????? Ibi the Keita guy wey he dey force



Nkae four nyinaa beans — ???? ??????????? (@Eden_Jhackson) December 23, 2020

I love seeing Asante Kotoko supporters cry. It’s my daily medicine, my weekly energy, my monthly inspiration and my yearly motivation. Their loss is the only reason i’m still alive, I was born to love and enjoy the failure that they have achieved. — Yeboah Jr (@Quadwo_Yeboah) December 23, 2020

Ineptitude from coach Johnson Smith . He has no business coaching Kotoko. How do u sub your two offensive midfielders n brings in two strikers . Moving from 442 to 424 .what afuom coach — dennisblack (@dennisb94192417) December 23, 2020

Kotoko stopped being a big club in Africa years ago. Club must accept this fact in humility.



Sincerely hope this management - who seem very pragmatic - are willing to pass this message on to supporters. It will be tough and humbling. But it must be done.



???? @dadaoliseh pic.twitter.com/GbLHjJIsZv — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) December 23, 2020

Kumasi Asante Kotoko ...... Wo kum apem aa fa b? ampesi ???????????????????????????????? — Samuel Kwame Ayaba(Abrantie_the_gentleman) (@quame_sammy) December 23, 2020

Stop giving your supporters false hope. The truth is you team is not at the level of those cathedrals in the competition. Kotoko is not the the kotoko of yesterdays. Until you pump in money n purchase quality players like the mazembes n Ahly do forget of even qualification — Don_thiago (@Katayie_Q) December 23, 2020

I slept on this kotoko match. Everything was just boring. Poor game, poor pitch — Doc. ???? (@usuphyoungslim) December 23, 2020