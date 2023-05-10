0
Ghanaians recount Dan Coleman-Eric Bekoe battle after viral Rudiger-Haaland video

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Antonio Rudiger's tackling and marking of Erling Haaland in the Real Madrid versus Manchester City match played on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 has reminded Ghanaian football fans of the battle between Eric Bekoe and Dan Coleman in the Ghana Premier League in 2008.

In the game on May 10, 2023, Antonio Rudiger closely marked Man City's goal-poacher and Premier League top-scorer, Erling Haaland. A viral video shows Rudiger sticking close to Haaland even when he was not in possession of the ball.

Rudiger's efforts prevented the Norwegian from scoring against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Haaland, who had scored 9 goals in the UEFA Champions League, managed only two shots in the match.

Ghanaian football fans are comparing the Rudiger versus Haaland battle to the memorable clash between Dan Coleman and Eric Bekoe.

In 2008, Coleman gave Eric Bekoe tough time in a Premier League match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Similar to Rudiger, Coleman aggressively marked Bekoe and gave him no space in the match. Coleman closely followed Bekoe, even to the touchline when his coach was giving him instructions.

