Ghanaians recount Dan Coleman-Eric Bekoe battle after viral Rudiger-Haaland video

Haaland vs Rudiger and Bekoe vs Coleman

Antonio Rudiger's tackling and marking of Erling Haaland in the Real Madrid versus Manchester City match played on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 has reminded Ghanaian football fans of the battle between Eric Bekoe and Dan Coleman in the Ghana Premier League in 2008.

In the game on May 10, 2023, Antonio Rudiger closely marked Man City's goal-poacher and Premier League top-scorer, Erling Haaland. A viral video shows Rudiger sticking close to Haaland even when he was not in possession of the ball.



Rudiger's efforts prevented the Norwegian from scoring against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Haaland, who had scored 9 goals in the UEFA Champions League, managed only two shots in the match.



Ghanaian football fans are comparing the Rudiger versus Haaland battle to the memorable clash between Dan Coleman and Eric Bekoe.



In 2008, Coleman gave Eric Bekoe tough time in a Premier League match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



Similar to Rudiger, Coleman aggressively marked Bekoe and gave him no space in the match. Coleman closely followed Bekoe, even to the touchline when his coach was giving him instructions.

Eric Bekoe (Asante Kotoko) Vs Daniel Coleman (Hearts of Oak) version happened yesterday in the Champions League game.



Rudiga Vs Haaland



Herrrh Rudiga ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/pAZv6XQGqk — Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) May 10, 2023

You remember this game. Dan Coleman v Eric Bekoe ????



Hearts of Oak v Asante Kotoko https://t.co/hToF1wR4kD pic.twitter.com/keJcnqpvZO — Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) May 10, 2023

Before Rudiger vs Haaland, the last time man-marking was this personal, aggressive and effective was Daniel Coleman vs Eric Bekoe — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 10, 2023

Bekoe and Coleman... herrr those times.. ???????????? — IamPrince ???????? (@iamprince86) May 10, 2023

Bekoe made the job so easy for Coleman. He stayed in his position the whole game rather than dragging Coleman to the wide areas to create a gap in the HOK central defence ! — The Justin Addo (@Addoj) May 10, 2023

Daniel Coleman vrs Bekoe was the best man-marking ever. He followed him everywhere even drinking water — Yeboah Asuamah Felix (@voltagepawa1) May 10, 2023

Yh i remember that game at baba yara sports stadium 2008/2009 stadium it was a 3-3 draw and it was a battle between Coleman and bekoe https://t.co/9jz2wQ4KER — Akwasi Frimpong (@AkwasiF96670367) May 10, 2023

Dan Coleman followed Bekoe everywhere on the pitch,even when he was taken instructions from the coach ???? https://t.co/TVu3Ddld7g — Papae???????? (@_PapaeGh) May 10, 2023

This remind me in the day when Ghana football league was something. Arts of Ork vs Kumasi Asante Kotoko Dan Coleman vs Eric Bekoe — @sugar~T (@mcruffeohthomps) May 10, 2023

More than Dan Coleman X Eric Bekoe ???????????? https://t.co/6LVHrdaVpO — RODMAN ???????? (@edwindavidson2) May 10, 2023

JNA/KPE