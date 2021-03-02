Ghanaians storm Michael Essien social media to express disgust over LGBTQ+ support

Ghana legend Michael Essien

Michael Essien has received a lot of stick on his Instagram page after he openly declared his support for the LGBTQ community in Ghana.

He wrote: "We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTQIA plus Community in Ghana. #ghanasupportequality ????????????????"



Homosexuality is a forbidden topic in Ghana and country president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has categorically stated it will not be legalized in the country.



An exasperated fan wrote: "You just lost your one follower, good luck, byee."



Aikins_Lucky also wrote: "Am unfollowing u right away Kojo".

See some of the reactions in the post below:











