Ghanaians storm Michael Essien social media to express disgust over LGBTQ+ support

Tue, 2 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Michael Essien has received a lot of stick on his Instagram page after he openly declared his support for the LGBTQ community in Ghana.
He wrote: "We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTQIA plus Community in Ghana. #ghanasupportequality ????????????????"
Homosexuality is a forbidden topic in Ghana and country president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has categorically stated it will not be legalized in the country.
An exasperated fan wrote: "You just lost your one follower, good luck, byee."
Aikins_Lucky also wrote: "Am unfollowing u right away Kojo".
See some of the reactions in the post below:
