Grant us concession to mine responsibly - Ahafo Nkaseim chiefs, youth appeal to Newmont

The chiefs, elders, opinion leaders and youth at Ahafo Nkaseim in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region have made a passionate appeal to the management of Newmont Gold to cede off an area in its legally-acquired concession for the youth to operate Responsible Small Scale Community Mining.

This call was made when a delegation of chiefs, opinion leaders, and the concerned youth of Ahafo Nkaseim met with management of Newmont and the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, during an engagement on March 29, 2024.



The meeting was held to discuss the possible ways management of Newmont Gold will understand and agree to offer part of their concessions for the community to mine responsibly.



District Chief Executive for Asutifi South, Robert Dwomoh Mensah, on his part, expressed worry about the huge sums of monies that the assembly has spent in the fight against illegal mining since a ban on activities was initiated by the government to preserve water bodies and forest reserves.



He, however, noted that small scale mining was a major source of employment of the youth, hence the decision to halt activities has significantly impacted on livelihoods, although he lauded the government for the responsible mining initiative, indicting that it was the best way to go.



The DCE also lauded Newmont Gold for their continuous Corporate Social Responsibilities to support the community but urged them to consider the appeal made by the traditional rulers and concerned youth to offer them the opportunity to mine responsibly.

Robert Agbozo, Head of Legal for Newmont Gold, however, noted that although he understand the request made by the traditional rulers and the concerned youth, it will be difficult to grant it as Newmont remains owners of the prospecting license granted in the area of interest of Nkaseim community.



Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, in his remarks, appealed to Newmont’s management to support the chiefs and the concerned youth of Ahafo Nkaseim with a concession to operate a very Responsible Small Scale Community Mining, to support the youth cater for their families.



“The small-scale mining sector engages over millions of people in the country than the large-scale mining, so, government is more concerned about the need for supporting and encouraging the youth to engage into Responsible Small Scale Community Mining, which has come to stay and benefiting many in the small-scale mining sector,” he stated.



Since 2019, Newmont Gold acquired the prospecting license for a concession in the Nkaseim community but is still awaiting the Minerals Commission to grant them a mining lease.













