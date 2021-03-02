Great Olympics Coach coy on league title ambitions

Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics, Annor Walker

Annor Walker, Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics, is coy on the chance of his team on winning the league though he admits they are strong contenders for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The two-time league winners (1970,1974) have been impressive in the first half of the 2020/21 GPL as they are currently second on the league log and just a point adrift off league leaders, Karela United.



The “Dade Boys” have the second best defence in the league having conceded 13 times all season and have the most wins (8) together with Karela United.



According to Coach Walker, he was impressed with the performance of his boys but remained hesitant about winning the league adding “until the second round begins I can't say anything about we winning the league”.

“We are yet to enter the second round and I don’t want to make a premature claim for a chase at the league title but we would consider ourselves strong contenders if we are at least six points clear off at the top of the league table."



“If that should happen then we shall surely make a strong chase for the league title and win it for the third time,’’ Walker told pressmen after their win against Berekum Chelsea.



Great Olympics would end the first round with a trip to Dawu as they face off against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday.