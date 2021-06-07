Great Olympics coach Annor Walker satisfied with draw against Hearts of Oak

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker is pleased with the side's performance in the drawn game against city-rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The Dade boys were held to a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians opened the scoring through Emmanuel Nettey who scored a brilliant goal before Maxwell Abbey restored parity.

Speaking after the game, Annor Walker admitted Hearts of Oak is a strong side and is satisfied getting a draw.



"Of course am satisfied with it. My understanding and the reason is Hearts is a tough side, I have to admit it and you know I have to come from behind so am satisfied" he said.