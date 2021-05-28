Great Olympics fight to draw 1-1 with Karela Utd in Anyinase

Great Olympics put on an impressive fight on Friday afternoon to draw 1-1 against Karela United in the Ghana Premier League.

The two clubs today locked horns at the Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park in Anyinase to fight for three points on matchday 27 of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



In a game where Karela United started in fine fashion, it took the side just 10 minutes to open the scoring.



Poster boy for the side Diawisie Taylor stepped up and converted a penalty kick to shoot the home team into a deserved lead.



With Great Olympics slowly crawling their way back into the match, Samuel Abbey Quaye equalized in the final minutes of the first half to restore parity for the visitors.



Although both teams will be involved in an exciting contest in the second half, neither side scored and as a result, have been forced to share the spoils one point apiece.

