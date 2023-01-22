0
Great Olympics keen on signing a lethal striker this month after MTN FA Cup exit

Great Olympics Win New Accra Great Olympics FC

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Great Olympics are set to double their efforts in the January transfer window to bring in a new striker to bang in goals for the team.

This follows the team’s inability to advance to the Round 16 stage of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition.

On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Great Olympics locked horns with Legon Cities FC in a Round 32 encounter of the domestic cup competition.

In a game dominated by Great Olympics, the team wasted several opportunities with the attackers particularly being wasteful even in one-on-one situations.

Speaking in a post-match interview after his team lost the game on penalties, Olympics coach Yaw Preko rued missed chances and stressed that his team will sign a prolific striker this month to solve the goalscoring woes.

“Look at one on one with the goalkeeper. How on earth do you miss such a chance and as usual it will come back to haunt you…The window is open. We see if we can get one or two players, one or two strikers who can the ball at the back of the net…we’ll see how best we can fill that gap,” Coach Yaw Preko said.

