Great Olympics sack head coach Yaw Preko

Yaw Preko.png Coach Yaw Preko

Wed, 15 Feb 2023

Ghana Premier League side, Great Olympics, have fired head coach Yaw Preko following the club's poor run in the ongoing campaign.

The sacking of coach Yaw Preko comes days after the Accra-based club lost their home game to league debutantes Nsoatreman by 2-1.

Yaw Preko joined the club five months ago following the departure of Annor Walker.

The 48-year-old leaves Great Olympics after managing 6 wins, 6 defeats and 5 draws in the Ghana Premier League.

The club have appointed Isaac Armah and former Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Kingson as temporary coaches for the club.

Great Olympics will travel to face Bechem United in week 18 of the domestic league.

