Great Olympics will survive relegation - Saint Osei

Accra Great Olympics communications director Saint Osei is confident about the Wonder Club surviving relegation despite failing to beat Tamale City.

The Wonder Club were held to a one-all draw at their newly adopted home Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.



Speaking on Peace FM, Osei said although they did not get the desired win, avoiding a defeat keeps them on course.



"It is true the win didn't come but I will still say we are on course the worse part would have been us losing. But don't forget that our opponent is also a wounded lion which I will say lift up their game," he said.



He said emphatically that the Dade club will certainly escape relation by the end of the season.



"All said and done for me we are still on course we have a few matches to play here at Sogakope. And I am definitely sure we will come out of the doldrums we will certainly escape."

Olympics, who are in the drop zone on the log, have six matches remaining to determine their fate in the Ghana Premier League.



Great Olympics sit in second place from the bottom of the league table with 32 points after 26 matches.



They will host fourth-place Asante Kotoko on matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League on Thursday, April 27, 2023.



