Gushiegu Parliamentary Candidate shows off ball juggling skills

NPP Parliamentary Aspirant for the Gushiegu constituency, Hassan Tampuli

Parliamentary Aspirant for the Gushiegu constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, Hassan Tampuli has proved that there is more to him than what meets the eye.

One may see Hassan Tampuli as only a learned fellow, a businessman, and a politician but Hassan has proved that he can go toe to toe with some of the world’s ace football freestylers.



As part of his promise to support the good people of Gushiegu, the politician has donated an ambulance, sewing machines, barbering machines, and some hair dryers to the constituency.



The highlight of his presentation was when he handed over some football kits and also joined the youth in a competitive display of football skills and his performance was met with so much admiration.

Watch the Video below:



