Habiba Atta chairs Black Queens Management Committee

Tue, 27 Apr 2021 Source: Kasapa FM

Executive Council Member Madam Habiba Atta Forson has been given the green light to continue her role as Chairperson of the Black Queens Management Committee.

Habiba Atta, a pioneer of Women’s football in Ghana, is the founder and owner of Women’s Premier League side Fabulous Ladies.

She is a former national athlete and player. Mr. Kingsley Osei Bosu, an Executive Council member has been appointed as Vice-Chairman.

Black Queens Management Committee:

1. Habiba Attah – Chairperson

2. Kingsley Osei Bonsu – Vice Chairman

3. 4. Naa Odofoley Nortey – Member

4. Nana Fosu Gyeabour – Member

5. Ama Brobey Williams – Member

