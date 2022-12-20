0
He deserves everything- Asamoah Gyan on Messi's World Cup triumph

Lionel Messi

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has reacted to Lionel Messi's World Cup success with Argentina.

The former Barcelona star led the South American nation to victory in Qatar after netting a brace in the final against France on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Despite scoring two goals, the game was forced to penalties after Lionel Messi's Paris Saint Germain teammate, Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the hero on the night, saving Kingsley Coman's penalty as the Albeceleste won the shootouts 4-2.

"This man deserves everything. Lionel Messi," Gyan wrote with fire emojis on Twitter.

Messi made his first appearance at the World Cup in Germany 2006, but had to wait till his fifth tournament to win the biggest prize in football.

He was crowned player of the tournament in Qatar after scoring seven goals, which was only bettered by Mbappe, who scored eight. Mbappe won the golden Boot award with his eight goals.

