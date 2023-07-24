He has a bright future ahead - Bruno Fernandes on Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes believes English youngster of Ghanaian descent, Kobbie Mainoo has a bright future ahead of him.

Kobbie Mainoo put up an impressive performance and got an assist in the Red Devils 2-0 win over Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.



Mainoo was included in the starting XI for the crucial clash against Arsenal and was deployed in the number six role.



He set up Bruno Fernandes to score the first goal in the match with a brilliant finish on the counter. Jadon Sancho completed the double with a powerful strike.



Speaking after the match, Fernandes discussed what makes Mainoo an exciting talent and predicted that he's got a bright future ahead of him.



"Honestly, Kobbie is a great player, he shows great resilience," he told MUTV. "He's always ready to work. He's capabilities are high and everyone can see it [his talent]. He's good on the ball, strong, he can defend and attack.

"You see how he attacked the space for my goal. He's still pretty young, but we see a bright future for him and hopefully, he will get more minutes, more time, and he will be a great player for us."



Born on April 19, 2005, in Stockport, the British-born player of Ghanaian descent recently turned 18 years old, making him eligible to represent either Ghana or England.



He has already made appearances for England U-17, featuring five times and scoring one goal.



JNA/KPE