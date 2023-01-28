'He is proud'- Antoine Semenyo reveals how father's short football career inspired his journey

AFC Bournemouth forward, Antoine Semenyo

AFC Bournemouth forward, Antoine Semenyo has paid tribute to his father for growing the love of football in him.

Semenyo, who was born in England to Ghanaian parents, used to play basketball and fell in love with the sport.



However, his father who had dreamt of playing football to the highest level failed to reach his goal and had to transfer it to his son.



"Yea, he was a big influence. When I was young, It's funny I didn't like football like I do now. I liked Basketball and he used to take me to the park, kicking the ball left right. and as years went on just started loving the game and it's through him I got to love the game and embraced it. I embraced it for him and he can say the same thing now," he told Bournemouth media.

"He is proud. I mean it's been a long journey, it was tough. It's nice to reap the rewards now," he added.



Semenyo is expected to make his Bournemouth debut next week after joining the Premier League side from Bristol City in the January transfer window.