He is special - West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen hails Mohammed Kudus

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has described his teammate, Mohammed Kudus as a special player after his exceptional performance during their Carabao Cup victory over Arsenal.

The Black Stars midfielder played a pivotal role as the Hammers secured a 3-1 win over the Gunners at the London Stadium.



Kudus left both fans and teammates in awe as he scored to double West Ham's lead with a spectacular strike after connecting with Nayef Aguerd's long-range pass inside the box.



Bowen, who himself had an impressive outing in the match, didn't hesitate to commend Kudus for his remarkable talents.



Speaking about Kudus, Bowen said, "He's a really special player. We are kind of similar in terms of left-footed off the right wing, so when he has the ball, I kind of think what would I do, does he need me to help him or leave the space for him to go one vs. one."



Bowen went on to emphasize Kudus's unique qualities and his ability to make a significant impact on the game.

The goal Kudus scored in the match perfectly illustrated his talent, from his exquisite touch to the clinical finish.



”It’s just about knowing the players and he’s a top, top player. You see with the goal tonight, the touch and the finish, he’s really, really special," the West Ham forward said.



Mohammed Kudus who joined West Ham United at the start of the season is making an impressive start to life at the London Stadium and has scored four goals in his first 12 appearances across all competitions.



JNA/KPE