He knows my qualities - Jordan Ayew lauds Crystal Palace manager for trusting him

Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew says Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson's training ground secrets allow him to flourish as a player.

The Ghana international has been lively following the start of the Premier League campaign.



Ayew is yet to find the back of the net but recorded two assists so far this season.



Speaking ahead of Palace's game against Wolves at the Selhurst Park on Sunday, the 29 year old lauded the manager for his trust and helping him to rediscover his form.

“The manager knows my qualities and gives me a bit more freedom and more responsibility to perform on the pitch," Ayew told the club website.



"Since he’s come in again, it’s been so positive here. Everything seems to be heading in the right direction and we are here to support him.



“He’s very active. You might think he’s a quiet guy but no, he gets involved! In training, he’s everywhere on the pitch, giving us tips and advice. He’s very lively – he shouts, he screams, and he has a lot of energy," he added.