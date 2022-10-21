He signed the contract in 2014: GFA react to Black Stars coach's punditry job at World Cup

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng

The Ghana Football Association has reacted to George Boateng’s dual role as the Black Stars first assistant coach and Bein Sports pundit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Social media was set ablaze on Thursday, October 20, 2022, when Qatari media outlet, Bein Sports announced Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng as one of their pundits for the World Cup.



George Boateng's punditry appointment has angered Ghanaians who believe that the coach will not prioritize Ghana's campaign but the Ghana Football Association have said that he will not leave the Black Stars camp to join Bein Sports.



Communications Director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum has explained that George Boateng signed the contract to be a Bein Sports pundit during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but will not work with the media outlet while Ghana is still in the competition.

"George Boateng signed the contract to work as a Bein Sports pundit during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil so let us not think that he just signed the contract. However, he will only go and work as a pundit only when Ghana is out of the World Cup and he is available."



"George is one hundred percent focused and committed to help Ghana achieve its target at the World Cup. Bein Sports is aware that Boateng is busy with the Black Stars and he told them that Ghana's target is to reach the final but they still put his name there because he is part of them," Henry Asante Twum told Accra-based Asempa FM in an interview.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.