Hearts beat Banana Inn FC in friendly match ahead of Karela clash

The game was part of preparations for Hearts' away trip to Karela FC

Accra Hearts of Oak on Tuesday morning engaged lower tier side Banana Inn FC in a friendly game at the club's training grounds.

It was part of their preparations to face Karela United in their match day 21 league fixture away at Anyinase.



The Phobians completely annihilated the lower tier side by beating them by 4-1 with most of the club's fringe players featuring.



Hearts who won heavily had the likes of Isaac Mensah, Michelle Sarpong, Bernard Obuo, Daniel Yeboah scoring all the four goals while the lower tier Banana Inn Fc had Bright Laryea scoring their consolation goal.

The Phobians who are sharpening their arsenals for Karela United who are fellow title contenders will be looking for favorable results.



Hearts currently sit third on the league log with 33 points, two points behind leaders Kotoko.