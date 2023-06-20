Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko need to rebuild - Isaac Tetteh

Founder of Uncle T United FC, Isaac Tetteh

Founder of Uncle T United FC, Isaac Tetteh has urged both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, the two renowned clubs in Ghana, to prioritize rebuilding their teams in order to meet modern standards.

Despite their illustrious histories and a combined total of 45 Premier League titles, the two clubs struggled in the league this season, with Hearts of Oak narrowly avoiding relegation.



Speaking about the recently concluded league, Tetteh emphasized the need for the two clubs to reassess their structures and implement reforms to adapt to the evolving trends in the game.



“Kotoko and Hearts should start thinking about changing the structures and the management style and introduce modern ways of managing football.



“Football is big business now and you can’t continue to rely on the same old ways of managing it in this era. If you do that you won’t get any good results,” he stated.

Tetteh pointed out that both clubs, regarded as the oldest in the country, fell short of their former glory this season. He warned that unless they swiftly implement necessary reforms, they may face even more challenging times in the future.



According to Tetteh, Hearts of Oak and Kotoko must acknowledge the modern-day administration of football, as significant shifts have occurred from the traditional methods of managing the sport.



As the founder of Division One League side Prampram Uncle T United FC, Tetteh stressed that changes in the structures and management styles of both teams are essential in the coming years to elevate the standards of administration.



JNA/FNOQ