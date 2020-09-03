Sports News

Hearts of Oak MD speaks on financial packages for GFA President and Exco. members

Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore

Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore, has gone in hard at critics who sought lower packages for the Executive council members of the Ghana Football Association.

During the ordinary congress on September 1, it was agreed that the Executive council members will received allowances of GHS 4000 monthly, a huge improvement on the GHS 2260 they were taking previously.



Also, they are set to take a sitting allowance of GHS 1,300, leading to discontent among critics.



In response to this, Moore told the critics to consider the value they will bring to Ghana Football and not the salary.



“We have to be very careful,if we really want to improve Ghana football that we don’t only see the cost but also notice what the value can be.” He told Kumasi FM.



“It is easy to see a cost,it is more difficult to see the value because if the FA continues the way they are working and they bring real value to Ghana football,those monies will be insignificant."

“We didn’t just proposed those figures,we compared it against other associations in West Africa excluding Nigeria because that would have seriously distorted it.We also compared it against companies in Ghana including NGO’s before arriving at those figures."



“What we have to understand is that the EXCO is unlike any other board,it is an executive board membership so they make executive decisions.There’s a big difference between non executive board and executive board."



“Everybody who works get paid irrespective of the mode through which he/she was employed.When you travel in most organizations,you get an allowance because there’s some form of an inconvenience,the country that you go to might be more expensive that where you coming from hence the need for money to cater for accommodation and feeding.It is the standard practice that happens across all sectors of employment."



“This is the first time that the EXCO compensation has been made public so there’s a huge amount of transparency on the status that was created."



“Considering the money paid to the past executives and the current,the difference is very small but we looked at the impact on whatever money we are paying to them on the revenue and expenditure of Ghana football."

“We have to be very careful in our discourse about Ghana football that we do not allow the cost to be the determinant of our decision making process because we have to be very careful that we do not see the cost and be blinded by the value that we can get because if we do that we will miss out on the opportunity of the value we can bring to Ghana football."



“Lets not judge people by the monies they take,let us judge them by what they contribute.If we pay people GHC500 and at the end of the four years Ghana football is in tatters,is that what we want?" he quizzed.



“I would rather pay a lot more so that Ghana football will be expected and those in charge can be held accountable. You cannot hold people fully accountable when you are not paying them well so it important to look for value rather than cost."

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.