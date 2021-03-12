Hearts of Oak complete signing of defender Caleb Amankwah until 2023

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of defender Caleb Amankwah ahead of the start of the Ghana Premier League second round.
The former WAFA SC and Aduana Stars defender has joined the Phobians in a two-and-a-half-year contract.
Amankwah is joining the Rainbow team on a free transfer.
The versatile defender completed his contract with Aduana last season and opted not to renew his stay before the start of the 2020/21 season.
Amankwah will join his new teammates hopefully this weekend as Hearts continue preparations for the start of the second half of the campaign.
Hearts have already signed midfielder Salifu Ibrahim from Eleven Wonders FC.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Related Articles:
- Hearts, Dreams FC only clubs to have contacted King Faisal for Kwame Peprah – Alhaji Grunsah
- Alex Asamoah joins Techiman Eleven Wonders
- Hearts set to join Kotoko to fight Ghana FA over StarTimes money
- King Faisal negotiating with Hearts of Oak for Kwame Peprah's transfer - Alhaji Grusah confirms
- Our striker not for sale - Bofoakwa Board chairman
- Read all related articles