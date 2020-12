Hearts of Oak defender Robert Addo pens contract extension until 2023

Hearts of Oak have announced defender Robert Addo Sowah has signed a contract extension.

The centre back will remain with the club until 2023.



The 27-year-old defender has joined the Rainbow club in 2016 from Uncle-Tee United.

He was captain of the Prampram-based second-tier side .