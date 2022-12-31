Hearts of Oak leadership present home jersey to US Ambassador Virginia Palmer

Togbe Afede (second right) presented the jersey the ambassador

The leadership of Hearts of Oak have presented their official home kit to the United States of America's Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Virginia E. Palmer.

The team was led by Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV.



The Ghana Premier League side are in partnership Major League Soccer franchise FC Cincinnati, where the two teams alongside TSG Hoffenheim of Germany share ideas and expertise.



Madam Palmer is known for her love for sports and it seems she has found a club to support in Ghana.



"Just when we were thinking of which Ghana soccer club Ambassador Palmer should support... The leadership of Hearts of Oak and their partners visited the Embassy and presented a Phobia jersey to Ambassador Palmer," wrote the official Twitter account of the US Embassy.

Hearts of Oak are one of the most successful clubs in Africa, winning several titles including the CAF Champions League in 2000. They were the first club to win the CAF Confederation Cup.



The FA Cup holders are enjoying a decent campaign this season, and are unbeaten under Serbian manager Slavko Matic.



Hearts of Oak will take on Bechem United in the matchday 10 games at the Cape Coast Stadium on Monday with kick off at 15:00GMT.