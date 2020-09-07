2
Sports News Mon, 7 Sep 2020

Hearts of Oak reject three offers from Al-Sailiya for striker Kofi Kordzi; want US$ 200,000

Kofi Kordzi Kofi Kordzi.jpeg Kofi Kordzi

Hearts of Oak are demanding US$ 200,000 from Qatari top-flight side Al-Sailiya before releasing for striker Kofi Kordzi.

The Phobians have already rejected three offers from the Doha-based outfit who are coached by ex-Tunisia defender Sami Trabelsi.

Kordzi has come on in leaps and bounds since joining the former African champions on a three-year deal in 2019 from Royal FC.

During the suspended 2019/20 season, the burly striker had scored six goals in 14 league matches.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

