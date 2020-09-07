Hearts of Oak reject three offers from Al-Sailiya for striker Kofi Kordzi; want US$ 200,000

Sports News Mon, 7 Sep 2020
Click for Market Deals →
Hearts of Oak are demanding US$ 200,000 from Qatari top-flight side Al-Sailiya before releasing for striker Kofi Kordzi.
The Phobians have already rejected three offers from the Doha-based outfit who are coached by ex-Tunisia defender Sami Trabelsi.
Kordzi has come on in leaps and bounds since joining the former African champions on a three-year deal in 2019 from Royal FC.
During the suspended 2019/20 season, the burly striker had scored six goals in 14 league matches.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.