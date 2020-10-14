Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie named Ghana U-20 captain ahead of WAFU championship

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie has been named as the captain of the Ghana U-20 team ahead of the WAFU Cup of Nations.

The striker made the cut for the Black Satellites after over 140 players took part in a justification for the tournament later this year.



Afriyie was handed the captainship by coach Abdul Karim Zito as the team continues preparations for the competition.



The 18-year-old who joined Accra Hearts of Oak before the start of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League is one of the highly-rated players in the domestic league.

He is expected to play a pivotal role at the tournament in Togo as the Black Satellites seek a return to the World Cup.



The championship serves as the preliminary stage of qualifiers for the U-20 FIFA World Cup.



Daniel Afriyie has been an integral member of Coach Edward Nii Odoom's side before the season was ended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.