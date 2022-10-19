1
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak's replica jerseys on sale different from original home kit

Hearts Of Oak New Jersey 098767989 Hearts of Oak new home jersey; replica (L) and Original(R)

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak appears to be selling different home jerseys as replicas of their original 2022/2023 season home kit

Photos of the replica bought by the fans seem to have different designs from the original home jersey of the club.

In comparison, while the original has a red colour from the neck to the left sleeve, the replica's red colour does not reach the neck as it is interrupted by a blue colour on the left side of the kit.

Also, while the end of the sleeves has a yellow colour, the replica does not.

Aside from the two differences, the replica and original have the same designs. The replica cost GHC200.

Hearts' new jersey was unveiled on Friday, September 9, 2022. The home and away kits were designed to commemorate the club's 111th anniversary.

The club was founded on November 11, 1911, and will celebrate its 111th anniversary in November 2022. As a result, both the home and away kits, as well as the goalkeeper's kits, feature shades of the club's trophies.

Check out the image of the replica and the original kit below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear