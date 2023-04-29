0
Hearts of Oak to face King Faisal after 4-1 defeat to Tamale City

Sat, 29 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak will be looking to rebound from a demoralizing loss to Tamale City in midweek when they take on King Faisal.

Tamale City defeated Hearts of Oak 4-1 with the former champions now winless in their last two games.

They will be hoping to secure a win against King Faisal, who are fighting to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

Hearts of Oak have recorded two victories, two defeats, and one draw in their last five matches.

However, they will face a King Faisal side that is determined to survive relegation and has failed to win in their previous two games, but has one draw to their credit.

King Faisal have two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five games.

They will approach the game with seriousness as they continue to fight against relegation.

Ignatius Osei Fosu's side, currently out of the relegation zone, will be looking to push themselves further up the league table with a victory.

King Faisal is currently in 12th place on the league standings with 36 points.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have dropped out of the top four after two consecutive defeats and will also be striving for three crucial points in this fixture.

Clement Kwame Nkuah has been appointed to officiate the highly anticipated match.

