Hearts of Oak to outdoor women's team soon - Togbe Afede XIV hints

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede (XIV)

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede (XIV), has hinted that the club will introduce a women's football team soon.

The women's team will be named Oaks FC, and this forms part of CAF and FIFA requirements that all clubs must have female teams.



Togbe Afede, who is also the majority shareholder of the club, speaking at the press conference, hinted that necessary steps had been completed to launch their female team in the coming weeks successfully.



"We have finished negotiations to acquire a football team in the Women's division," Togbe Afede shared, as reported by Citi Sports.



"This means that in a matter of weeks, we can announce a female side for Hearts of Oak, the Oaks FC.

"That is also a requirement of CAF," he added.



Hearts of Oak are hoping to bounce back on a good note after starting the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season on a poor note.



Serbian gaffer Slavko Matic has been named as the new trainer for the side following Samuel Boadu's departure after 18 months in charge.