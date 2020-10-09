Hearts of Oak undecided about signing Patrick Razak

Razak is set for a Hearts of Oak return

Hearts of Oak remains undecided about signing winger Patrick Razak in the ongoing Ghanaian transfer window, footballghana.com can report.

The attacker has great memories during his first time with the Phobians where he established himself as one of the team’s top stars.



At the end of the 2017/2018 season, Patrick Razak earned a sensational move to Guinean top-flight club AC Horoya for a reported fee of $150,000.



Although he was tipped to go on to make a name for himself in the foreign country, he struggled to cope as a result of injury setbacks.

Now back in Ghana, Patrick Razak has since the lifting of the ban on football by the government been training with the Hearts of Oak team.



While it is understood that the board of the club is thinking about signing him for a second time, sources say the decision-makers at the capital-based club are undecided.



Meanwhile, further checks have revealed that Coach Edward Nii Odoom has been impressed with the work ethic of Patrick Razak in training.