Hearts of Oak will win the league title – Ex-captain Owusu Bempah

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Former Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Joseph Owusu Bempah is confident that the club will clinch the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.

The Phobians are without a major silverware since 2009 and according to the defender, the rainbow boys have done enough to win the trophy this season despite facing a stern competition from sworn-rivals Asante Kotoko.



In an interview with Kumasi based Pure FM, the former Ghana youth international said, “I have the believe that Hearts of Oak will win the league, though I couldn’t lift the league trophy, I have a feeling that this is their season to finally win the league title.”



“Initially things were not going on well, even when coach Samuel Boadu took over there were issues but now I think things are moving smoothly. I might not be playing for them but I support them to win the league because I will forever be a Phobian.”

Accra Hearts of Oak are on top of the league standings with 49 points, two points ahead of bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko after 27 matches.



They will take on Great Olympics this weekend in the Mantse derby.