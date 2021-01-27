Hearts to miss Afriyie Barnie in crucial game against Great Olympics

Hearts of Oak player, Daniel Afriyie Barnie

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak will miss influential winger Daniel Afriyie Barnie for their crucial clash with Great Olympics after re-joining the Black Satellite of Ghana camp in Prampram.

The Phobians will lock horns with Great Olympics in the regional derby at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday in matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League.



Daniel Afriyie who is the captain of the Ghana U-20 team will miss the game after joining his teammates at camp ahead of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Mauritania.



The Black Satellites are gearing up for the 2021 AFCON tournament which is set to start from Sunday, February 14 to Thursday, March 4, 2021.

The 18-year-old was a key figure to the success of the team captaining the team to win the U20 WAFU Zone B Cup in Benin. He scored the equalizer for the Black Satellites comeback victory over Burkina Faso in the final after he latched onto a free-kick by Precious Boah at the Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto-Novo.



He has been instrumental for the Phobians under Kosta Papic.