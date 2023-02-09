Help rescue my brother - Christian Atsu's twin sister begs President Akufo-Addo

Christiana Atsupie and Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu’s twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, has called on President Akufo-Addo to intervene in efforts to rescue her brother who is believed to be trapped in the rubble of a building following a devastating earthquake in parts of Turkey.

Christian Atsu is yet to be found contrary to earlier reports that the player has been rescued from the wreckage following the earthquake.



Speaking in an interview, a worried Christiana Atsupie Twasam pleaded with the president to aid in the search for her twin brother whose location has been unknown since Monday.



“He (Pres. Akufo-Addo) should come in the search of my twin brother because now where I am I don’t know whether he’s found or not because he can’t be found in any hospital now,” she is quoted to have said by Onuafmonline.



Atsupie Twasam also urged people to be measured in their utterances since the disappearance of Christian Atsu is a very sensitive case to the family.



“I believe you have to have correct information about the person. If you haven’t seen it with your eyes you don’t have to confirm. I believe if they rescue someone, they give him to the next available ambulance to send to any hospital but if you haven’t had official confirmation, you don’t have to confirm. Because this is a delicate issue,” she noted.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashitey-Odunton has disclosed that the embassy is working hard to come out with credible findings by the end of Thursday.

