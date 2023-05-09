Here are Black Stars players in top five European leagues whose clubs are facing relegation

With a handful of games left for the end of the 2022/2023 seasons to come to a close, some Black Stars players are close to bidding farewell to top-flight football in the top five European leagues.
A section of the players, however, has a better chance of avoiding relegation given their club's points and remaining fixtures, while others have a slim chance of survival.
The top players who could drop to second-tier football include Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Dede Ayew, and a couple of others.
Despite their clubs having struggled and being on the brink of relegation, some of the players have had a fairly good campaign which could see them join clubs in the top flight when their clubs go down.
Check out the list Below
ENGLAND
Southampton
-Mohammed Salisu
-Kamaldeen Sulemana
Nottingham Forest
-Dede Ayew
Leicester City
-Daniel Amartey
FRANCE
Auxerre
- Gideon Mensah
- Elisha Owusu
Strasbourg
- Alexander Djiku
ITALY
Spezia
- Emmanuel Gyesi
Cremonese
- Felix Afena
Hellas Verona
- Ibrahim Sulemana
GERMANY
VFL Bochum
Chrsitopher Antwi Ajei
