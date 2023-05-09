Here are Black Stars players in top five European leagues whose clubs are facing relegation

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu

With a handful of games left for the end of the 2022/2023 seasons to come to a close, some Black Stars players are close to bidding farewell to top-flight football in the top five European leagues.

A section of the players, however, has a better chance of avoiding relegation given their club's points and remaining fixtures, while others have a slim chance of survival.



The top players who could drop to second-tier football include Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Dede Ayew, and a couple of others.



Despite their clubs having struggled and being on the brink of relegation, some of the players have had a fairly good campaign which could see them join clubs in the top flight when their clubs go down.



Check out the list Below



ENGLAND



Southampton

-Mohammed Salisu



-Kamaldeen Sulemana



Nottingham Forest



-Dede Ayew



Leicester City



-Daniel Amartey

FRANCE



Auxerre



- Gideon Mensah



- Elisha Owusu



Strasbourg



- Alexander Djiku

ITALY



Spezia



- Emmanuel Gyesi



Cremonese



- Felix Afena



Hellas Verona

- Ibrahim Sulemana



GERMANY



VFL Bochum



Chrsitopher Antwi Ajei



EE/KPE