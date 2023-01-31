0
Menu
Sports

Here are details of Kamaldeen Sulemana's move to Southampton

Kamaldeen .jfif Kamaldeen Sulemana

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana's move to Southampton is in the final stages.

The 20-year-old is set for medicals after Southampton reached an agreement with both the player and Stade Rennes.

Southampton reached a €25 million initial fee and a €3 million add-ons agreement with Stade Rennes, according to The Athletic.

Kamaldeen, who will have his medical in France, will sign a 4-and-half-year contract with the Saints before the official announcement will proceed.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has the second average successive dribbles per 90 minutes(4.3) among players who have completed 300 plus dribbles in Ligue 1.

Sulemana who has played just 538 minutes this season in 20 games in all competitions has scored one goal and provided two assists.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
It will be difficult to bounce back – Husband of Oyibi waakye seller laments
Produce NEC, FEC minutes that approved your appointment – Asiedu Nketiah to Muntaka
Popular gay rights activist installed development chief in Central Region
Asiedu Nketiah draws Bagbin into reasons for Minority reshuffle
Related Articles: