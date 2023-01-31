Here are details of Kamaldeen Sulemana's move to Southampton

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana's move to Southampton is in the final stages.

The 20-year-old is set for medicals after Southampton reached an agreement with both the player and Stade Rennes.



Southampton reached a €25 million initial fee and a €3 million add-ons agreement with Stade Rennes, according to The Athletic.



Kamaldeen, who will have his medical in France, will sign a 4-and-half-year contract with the Saints before the official announcement will proceed.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has the second average successive dribbles per 90 minutes(4.3) among players who have completed 300 plus dribbles in Ligue 1.



Sulemana who has played just 538 minutes this season in 20 games in all competitions has scored one goal and provided two assists.



