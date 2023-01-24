Here are reasons GFA Exco settled on Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars coach

The Ghana Football Association's Executive Council has reportedly settled on Chris Hughton to become the next Black Stars coach.

According to Saddick Adams, renowned sports journalist, the Exco agreed to Hughton becoming the next Black Stars coach due to salary and familiarity with the squad.



Speaking on his sports show on Angel TV, Saddick Adams disclosed that the erstwhile Brighton and Hove Albion gaffer is willing to accept a salary between $50,000 and $70,000 as compared to other managers who are demanding over $100,000.



Also, Hughton is well acquainted with the current squad because he worked closely with the outgoing technical team as a technical advisor.



Saddick Adams further stated that the majority of the Exco subscribed to Chris Hughton's appointment during a meeting on December 22, 2022.



The former Tottenham Hotspur manager was a member of the interim technical team that led Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, serving as a technical advisor. He held the role for 8 months.

The Black Stars' interim technical team, led by head coach Otto Addo, left their roles after their contracts ran out right after the World Cup.



The Ghana Football Association is expected to appoint a new manager in the coming weeks.







EE/BOG