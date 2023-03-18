0
Here is what Majeed Waris wrote as final tribute for Christian Atsu

Majeed Waris And Christian Atsu In Black Stars The late Christian Atsu and Majeed Waris

Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghanaian striker, Majeed Waris paid his last respect to the late Christian Atsu as the former Chelsea attacker was laid to rest on Friday in Accra.

The 31-year-old was a victim of the tragic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria in February in which many lives were lost.

Many dignitaries, clubs, and organizations wrote their final words for the attacker as he was laid to rest peacefully in Ghana’s capital.

Among the many footballers and organizations who wrote their words about the 2015 AFCON MVP Award winner was Cyprus-based Majeed Waris.

The Anorthosis Famagusta striker shared words about Atsu after knowing him closely as a national teammate.

The two also played for Portuguese giants FC Porto at different times in their careers.

Check out Majeed Waris tribute to Christian Atsu

