Here's why Mohammed Kudus missed Ajax's draw with NEC Nijmegen

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus missed Ajax's game against NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch Eredivise on Sunday due to flu symptoms.

The in-demand midfielder was not included in Ajax's matchday squad after showing signs of flu.



There has been a flu epidemic in the Netherlands recently and Kudus alongside three other Ajax players have been affected.



In his absence, the Dutch giants managed a 1-1 against NEC Nijmegen at away.



The visitors opened the scoring on the 38th-minute mark through Davy Klaassen. Ajax went to recess with a 1-0 advantage.

After the break, the home team restored parity through Landry Dimata in the 52nd minute to make it 1-1.



Despite creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net.



Meanwhile, Kudus’s compatriot, Brian Brobbey started and lasted 72 minutes as Ajax share the spoils against their opponent on Sunday.