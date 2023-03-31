0
Herve Renard appointed France women's team head coach after leaving Saudi Arabia post

Herve Renard Herve Renard is a two-time AFCON champion

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Coach Herve Renard has been confirmed as the new France women's head coach until 2024 following his resignation from Saudi Arabia's men's team.

The Frenchman replaces Corinne Diacre who was sacked on March 9, 2023, after several players said they would no longer represent the country under her leadership.

Renard, 54, requested his contract with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) be terminated on Tuesday.

The Women's World Cup will take place from 20 July to 20 August.

Renard has won the Africa Cup of Nations as head coach with both Zambia and Ivory Coast, becoming the first person to lead two different countries to the AFCON title.

He took charge of Saudi Arabia in July 2019 and guided them to their second successive World Cup finals, where they shocked eventual champions Argentina in a 2-1 win in Qatar last year.

Renard has never managed a women's team and takes charge of a France side ranked fifth in the world.

Source: footballghana.com
