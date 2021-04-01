Hot FM's sports journalist Bigality buried

Source: Hot FM

Late Sports broadcaster, Justice Opoku-Agyemang affectionately called Bigality has been buried on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Wenchi in the Bono Region.

The final funeral rites of the late ace broadcaster were held at the forecourt of the Wenchi Community Centre, near the Ghana National Fire service with many sympathisers trooping into the Funeral grounds to mourn.







Bigality was buried at the Wenchi Community cemetery. The burial Service attracted High profile personalities, Colleague journalists, and other personalities from the media fraternity.



Top officials from the Ghana Football Association, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the opposition National Democratic Congress among others also showed up in their numbers to commiserate with the Family and friends of the departed journalist.

Bigality, who died at the age of 35 on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Wenchi Regional Hospital after a short illness left behind a 5-year-old son, Gary Opoku-Agyemang.







The decision to bury him (Bigality) a week after his demise was influenced by the fact that he was the first child of his mother, Maame Alice Owusu, and traditional rites approve of an early burial.



Until his demise, he was the Sports Show Host ‘Hot Focal Sports’ which airs on weekdays from 6 am - 10 am on Hot 93.9FM.