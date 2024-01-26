Hotel lobby full of ladies, disunity: Wild allegations fly about Black Stars players after AFCON failure

The inquest into Ghana’s disastrous outing in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has birthed a plethora of issues with wild allegations flying everywhere about the players, officials and supporters.

The Black Stars’ performance in Ivory Coast was far from ideal which has triggered nationwide uproar over the state of the team and Ghana football as a whole.



Already head coach, Chris Hughton has been sacrificed by the Ghana Football Association but Ghanaians continue to bay for blood and answers over why the Black Stars for the fourth time consecutively, performed poorly in an international tournament.



As Ghanaians press home the demand for answers, some reporters who were in Ivory Coast for the tournament have alleged a myriad of things that they claim happened in the team’s camp.



On Thursday, January 25, 2023, Saddick Adams of Angel Broadcasting Network made an appearance on Peace FM where they discussed the Black Stars in Ivory Coast.



Obama, as the broadcaster is affectionately called, said that one of the players in the team informed him that the overwhelming feeling from camp was that the players wanted Ghana to be kicked out so that they join their clubs.

According to him, the team was disunited as some players were not happy with their colleague footballers.



“A player told me that players want to go back to their team. There was no unity in the camp. Some of the players who were not playing were unhappy that others they believed they were better than were playing ahead of them. We didn't have a team because the players were not united. Some current and ex-players who were in the camp were angry about a lot of things and believed that a victory would paper over the cracks.



“After the game against Mozambique, the same player called me to remind me of what he said earlier. He said the players are unhappy and they want to leave camp. Immediately after the game, some players began to make flight arrangements.”.



There was a similar yet even more wild and shocking from the reporter of ABN Kumasi in Ivory Coast.



The reporter whose name was given as Jeff went as far as alleging that the Black Stars hotel was often loaded with women who came to visit the players.

He alleged that in the lobby of the hotel where the Black Stars players were based, some players were often captured interacting with the women even at midnight before games.



“The Black Stars was often flooded by visitors, mostly nice ladies who checked in with their bags. At 11 pm, you would still see some of the players interacting with the ladies. There were a lot of women there. I went to the hotel twice and on both occasions I left at 12 am and as at that time, there were still ladies in the lobby interacting with players,” he alleged.



His report appears to be a departure from that of a number of Ghanaian reporters who claimed that security at the team’s hotel was extremely tight and that people were not allowed easy entry to the place.



The Black Stars left the tournament, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.

With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.



